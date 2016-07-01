版本:
BRIEF-ASB Bancorp announces share repurchase program

July 1 ASB Bancorp :

* ASB Bancorp announces share repurchase program

* Board approved a stock repurchase program whereby company may repurchase up to 200,000 shares of its outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

