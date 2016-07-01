BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports 643,000 daily average revenue trades for June, up 7 pct

July 1 Interactive Brokers Group Inc:

* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for June 2016 and new "global" composition

* 643 thousand daily average revenue trades for June, 7 pct higher than prior year and prior month

* Ending client equity of $73.7 billion for June, 12 pct higher than prior year and 2 pct higher than prior month

* Ending client credit balances of $38.7 billion for June, 16 pct higher than prior year and 1 pct lower than prior month

* 357 thousand client accounts for June, 15 pct higher than prior year and 1 pct higher than prior month

* New composition of global currency exposure management unit contains 15 currencies, one fewer than prior composition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: