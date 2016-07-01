版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Genco Shipping & Trading announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split

July 1 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited:

* Company announces 1-For-10 reverse stock split

* Company expects reverse split to become effective following close of trading on July 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

