版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Houston American Energy announces termination of Tamboran subscription agreement

July 1 Houston American Energy Corp:

* Houston American Energy Corp announces termination of Tamboran subscription agreement

* Houston American Energy Corp says "reevaluating our plans regarding our Colombian assets"

* Closing conditions were not met by Tamboran and as a result, co terminated its agreement effective June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

