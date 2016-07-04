版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 4日 星期一

BRIEF-Aegon announces repurchase of shares to neutralize final stock dividend

July 4 Aegon NV :

* Aegon announces repurchase of shares to neutralize final stock dividend

* Shares will be held as treasury shares and will be used to pay future stock dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

