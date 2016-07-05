BRIEF-AZZ Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.81

July 5 Azz Inc
* Azz inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter
of fiscal year 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.81
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $3.15 to $3.45
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $930 million to $970 million
* Q1 revenue $242.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $247.5
million
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.15per share
* Sees backlog of $354.2 million at quarter-end
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.32, revenue view $953.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says q1 bookings of $250.5 million, up 16.4%
