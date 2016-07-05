BRIEF-Bristol-Myers acquires Cormorant Pharmaceuticals

July 5 Bristol
* Myers Squibb acquires Cormorant Pharmaceuticals
* Myers Squibb Co - transaction includes upfront and near
term contingent milestone payments of up to us $95 million
* Myers Squibb co - company gains full-rights to cormorant's
humax-il8 antibody program and lead asset humax-il8 in phase 1/2
development
* Myers Squibb co - transaction has been approved by boards
of directors of both companies and by stockholders of cormorant
* Myers Squibb co - transaction includes additional
contingent consideration of up to us $425 million upon
achievement by co of certain milestones
