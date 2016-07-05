BRIEF-FactSet sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share of $1.61-$1.65

July 5 FactSet Research Systems Inc :
* FactSet completes sale of market metrics business and
updates fourth quarter fiscal 2016 guidance
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.68 to $1.72
* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.61 to $1.65
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $286 million to $292 million
* Says Q4 revenues are expected to range between $286
million and $292 million
* Says Q4 GAAP operating margin is expected to range between
31.0% and 32.0%
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $294.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)