2016年 7月 5日

BRIEF-Cyberark announces changes to board of directors

July 5 Cyberark Software Ltd :

* Cyberark announces changes to board of directors

* Elected Udi Mokady, Cyberark's founder and CEO, as chairman of board, effective June 30, 2016; Mokady will succeed Gadi Tirosh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

