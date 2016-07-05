版本:
BRIEF-Winthrop Realty Trust announces sale of its Jacksonville, Florida property

July 5 Winthrop Realty Trust Inc :

* Winthrop Realty Trust announces sale of its Jacksonville, Florida property

* Warehouse property located in Jacksonville, Florida was sold for a gross sales price of $10.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

