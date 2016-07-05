版本:
BRIEF-Amedica says prices offering of 11 mln units

July 5 Amedica Corp :

* Amedica announces pricing of $11 million public offering

* Says offering is comprised of class A units, priced at a public offering price of $1.00 per unit

* Offering is also comprised of class B units, priced at a public offering price of $1,000 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

