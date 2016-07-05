BRIEF-True North Commercial to acquire Century Property

UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino confident over 2017 as France and Brazil improve
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
July 5 True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment trust continues expansion in the greater toronto area acquiring an additional 100,000 square feet and a concurrent $9.25 million private placement
* Private placemen of a 1.5 million units at a price of $5.85 per unit
* Non-Brokered private placement of 42,735 units at a price of $5.85 per unit
* Acquisition of century property is expected to be accretive to FFO, AFFO per trust unit of REIT
* Purchase price for century property is $13.4 million
* Private placement to satisfy cash portion of purchase price for century property and Mississauga property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Sterling rises from 3-month lows on dollar weakness (Adds sterling, Trump, Northern Ireland)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.