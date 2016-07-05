版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-FDA clears Biohaven's investigational new drug application for BHV-4157

July 5 Portage Biotech Inc :

* FDA clears Biohaven's investigational new drug application for BHV 4157 and portage to hold investor conference call to provide business update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐