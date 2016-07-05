版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-VWR acquires Paw Bioscience Products

July 5 VWR Corp

* VWR acquires Paw Bioscience Products Inc

* Financial details of this acquisition remain confidential. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

