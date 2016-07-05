BRIEF-Unique Fabricating sees 2016 adjusted diluted EPS between $0.88 to $0.91

July 5 Unique Fabricating Inc

* Unique fabricating updates 2016 guidance to reflect expected contribution from intasco acquisition

* Sees 2016 revenue $169 million to $172 million

* Unique fabricating inc sees 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.88 to $0.91

* Previous 2016 full year guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.84 to $0.87

* Says previous 2016 revenue guidance was $160 million to $163 million