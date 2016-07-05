版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Ultratech comments on ISS report

July 5 Ultratech Inc

* Ultratech comments on ISS report

* Strongly believes ISS reached "wrong conclusion" in failing to recommend stockholders vote "for" all 7 of Ultratech's director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

