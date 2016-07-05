版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 22:06 BJT

BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces reaching a termination of an agreement with Israel Land Administration

July 5 Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Elbit imaging announces reaching a termination of an agreement with the Israel Land Administration regarding land plot near Tiberius Israel

* Israel Land Administration released two bank guarantees in aggregated amount of approximately nis 13 million

* Company estimates it will be entitled to receive additional proceeds from ila following termination of agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

