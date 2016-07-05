版本:
2016年 7月 5日

BRIEF-David Ellen to join Charter as Senior Executive Vice President

July 5 Charter Communications Inc :

* David G. Ellen to join Charter as Senior Executive Vice President Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

