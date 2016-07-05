版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 5日 星期二 23:49 BJT

BRIEF-HRG Group, Inc. announces sale of its oil and gas business

July 5 Hrg Group Inc

* HRG Group, Inc. announces sale of its oil and gas business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

