BRIEF-CBOE holdings reports June 2016 trading volume

July 5 CBOE Holdings Inc

* CBOE Holdings reports june 2016 trading volume

* June index options ADV at CBOE increases 26% from year ago

* Index options traded at CBOE had an ADV of 2.0 million contracts in June, an increase of 26 percent from June 2015

* Says June VIX futures total volume (912,293 contracts) and daily volume (41,468 contracts)

* June 2016 total ADV up 15% from June 2015

* June total options and futures volume was 114.0 million contracts, an increase of 27 percent from previous month