BRIEF-CBOE holdings reports June 2016 trading volume

UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino confident over 2017 as France and Brazil improve
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
July 5 CBOE Holdings Inc
* CBOE Holdings reports june 2016 trading volume
* June index options ADV at CBOE increases 26% from year ago
* Index options traded at CBOE had an ADV of 2.0 million contracts in June, an increase of 26 percent from June 2015
* Says June VIX futures total volume (912,293 contracts) and daily volume (41,468 contracts)
* June 2016 total ADV up 15% from June 2015
* June total options and futures volume was 114.0 million contracts, an increase of 27 percent from previous month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
* Sterling rises from 3-month lows on dollar weakness (Adds sterling, Trump, Northern Ireland)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.