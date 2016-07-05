BRIEF-Singulex enters into world-wide service agreement with Tecan

UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino confident over 2017 as France and Brazil improve
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
July 5 Singulex Inc :
* Singulex enters into world-wide service agreement with Tecan
* Pending review,evaluation of SGX Clarity System, CE Mark confirmation is anticipated in early 2017
* U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance applications for SGX Clarity System to be filed in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
* Sterling rises from 3-month lows on dollar weakness (Adds sterling, Trump, Northern Ireland)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.