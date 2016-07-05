BRIEF-Singulex enters into world-wide service agreement with Tecan

July 5 Singulex Inc :

* Singulex enters into world-wide service agreement with Tecan

* Pending review,evaluation of SGX Clarity System, CE Mark confirmation is anticipated in early 2017

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance applications for SGX Clarity System to be filed in 2017