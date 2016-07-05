版本:
BRIEF-Precipitate Gold Corporation proposed non-brokered private placement

July 5 (Reuters) -

* Precipitate Gold Corporation: Proposed Non-Brokered private placement

* Precipitate gold says placement will be for a minimum of $1,200,000 (4,800,000 units) with potential to accommodate up to $2,000,000 (8,000,000 units) Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

