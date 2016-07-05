版本:
BRIEF-Brunswick Corporation acquires Thunder Jet

July 5 Brunswick Corp

* Brunswick corporation : Brunswick acquires Thunder Jet

* Thunder Jet will remain based in Clarkston, Washington

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Brunswick corp says Thunder Jet acquisition is expected to have minimal impact upon Brunswick's 2016 earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

