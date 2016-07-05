BRIEF-Royal Gold supports Centerra Gold-Thompson Creek transaction

UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino confident over 2017 as France and Brazil improve
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
July 5 Royal Gold Inc
* Supports Centerra Gold/Thompson Creek transaction
* Co's security position related to Mount Milligan will remain unchanged with respect to gold and will be amended to include copper
* Expects about two-thirds of future net revenue from Mount Milligan will be gold related and one-third copper related over next ten years
* After transition to amended stream, expects about 85% of its total net revenue will come from precious metals and 15% from base metals
* Royal Gold will continue to pay $435 per ounce of gold delivered and will pay 15% of spot price per metric tonne of copper delivered
* Estimates amendment at Mount Milligan interest to be value neutral on a discounted cash flow basis
* Co's 52.25% gold streaming interest at Mount Milligan will be amended conditional on closing of Centerra's acquisition of Thompson Creek
* Co's 52.25% gold streaming interest at Mount Milligan will be amended to a 35% gold stream and 18.75% copper stream on closing of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
* Sterling rises from 3-month lows on dollar weakness (Adds sterling, Trump, Northern Ireland)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.