BRIEF-Royal Gold supports Centerra Gold-Thompson Creek transaction

July 5 Royal Gold Inc

* Supports Centerra Gold/Thompson Creek transaction

* Co's security position related to Mount Milligan will remain unchanged with respect to gold and will be amended to include copper

* Expects about two-thirds of future net revenue from Mount Milligan will be gold related and one-third copper related over next ten years

* After transition to amended stream, expects about 85% of its total net revenue will come from precious metals and 15% from base metals

* Royal Gold will continue to pay $435 per ounce of gold delivered and will pay 15% of spot price per metric tonne of copper delivered

* Estimates amendment at Mount Milligan interest to be value neutral on a discounted cash flow basis

* Co's 52.25% gold streaming interest at Mount Milligan will be amended conditional on closing of Centerra's acquisition of Thompson Creek

* Co's 52.25% gold streaming interest at Mount Milligan will be amended to a 35% gold stream and 18.75% copper stream on closing of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)