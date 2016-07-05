版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Noble Iron says Suzy Taherian to step down as CFO

July 5 Noble Iron Inc

* Noble Iron announces departure of CFO

* Suzy Taherian will be stepping down from position of CFO and will be leaving company due to personal reasons

* On an interim basis, Nabil Kassam, chairman & CEO, will assume company's CFO duties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐