BRIEF-IGM Financial reports June 2016 mutual fund sales and total assets under management

July 5 IGM Financial Inc

* Announces June 2016 mutual fund sales and total assets under management

* Mutual fund assets under management were $128.7 billion as at June 30, 2016, compared with $129.8 billion at May 31, 2016

* Total assets under management were $134.7 billion at June 30, 2016, compared with $135.1 billion at May 31, 2016