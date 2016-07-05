BRIEF-Ventas announces public offering of 9 mln shares of common stock

July 5 Ventas Inc :

* Ventas announces public offering of 9,000,000 shares of common stock

* Company has also granted underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.4 million shares of common stock

* Intends to use net proceeds to fund portion of $1.5 billion purchase price of its pending acquisition of real estate portfolio of Wexford Science & Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)