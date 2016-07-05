BRIEF-VAALCO says Q2 production averaged about 4,700 net boepd

July 5 VAALCO Energy :
* VAALCO announces agreement regarding remaining contract
term on offshore Gabon drilling rig and provides operational
update
* Does not plan to change its annual production guidance at
this time as a result of this temporary well shut-in
* Total company production for Q2 of 2016 averaged
approximately 4,700 net barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boepd), up 4% from Q1 of 2016
* So far in 2016, experienced very high production uptime
with more shallow declines from new wells placed on production
in last 12 months
