BRIEF-Dominion Diamond updates Ekati mine fiscal 2017 production guidance

UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino confident over 2017 as France and Brazil improve
July 5 Dominion Diamond Corp
* Dominion diamond corporation provides update on process plant repairs and updated ekati diamond mine fiscal 2017 production guidance
* Continues to estimate repairs will take about 3 months from date of fire, currently estimating cost of repairs to be about c$25 million
* Temporary layoff of about 3 months has already been implemented with an estimated impact on about 330 temporary and permanent contractors, employees
* Company is reducing operating costs and deferring some capital costs during plant downtime Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sterling rises from 3-month lows on dollar weakness (Adds sterling, Trump, Northern Ireland)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.