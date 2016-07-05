版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Bristow Group says senior vice president Hilary Ware has left

July 5 Bristow Group Inc :

* Bristow Group announces management change

* Hilary Ware, senior vice president and chief administration officer, has left company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐