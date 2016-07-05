版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Iamgold provides update on advanced exploration Project Diamond drilling results

July 5 Iamgold Corp :

* Iamgold provides update on advanced exploration Project Diamond drilling results - Boto Project SenegalSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

