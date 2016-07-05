BRIEF-Ricebran Technologies announces agreement with LF-RB Group

July 5 Ricebran Technologies :
* Announces agreement with LF-RB Group, changes to board
composition and management team
* Under agreement, board will appoint Brent Rosenthal as
chairman of board of directors
* Board to also comprise of Brent Rosenthal, Beth Bronner,
and Ari Gendason, who were designated by LF-RB Group
* Pursuant to terms, board reconstituted to comprise John
Short, Baruch Halpern, Henk Hoogenkamp, and David Goldman
* LF-RB Group beneficially owns approximately 9.0% of
company's outstanding stock
