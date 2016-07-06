版本:
BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires majority interest in Brim AB

July 6 Arthur J Gallagher & Co

* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires majority interest in Brim AB

* Says acquired an 85% interest in Brim AB (Brim), located in Stockholm , Sweden

* Other terms of transaction were not disclosed.

