公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-Cedar Fair reports 4 pct rise in net revenues through July 4th holiday weekend

July 6 Cedar Fair Lp

* Cedar Fair reports 4% increase in net revenues through July 4th holiday weekend

* Reported preliminary net revenues through July 4, 2016 of about $517 million , increase of $20 million , compared with same period a year ago

