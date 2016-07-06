BRIEF-Così says June system-wide same store sales down 4.5 pct

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Cosi Inc :
* Così Inc reports 2016 quarter 2 comparable restaurant sales and provides business update
* Company will not reach positive adjusted EBITDA in 2016 Q3
* Says 13 weeks ended June 27, 2016, system-wide same store sales down 1.6 percent
Says June system-wide same store sales down 4.5 percent
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system