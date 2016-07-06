版本:
BRIEF-Così says June system-wide same store sales down 4.5 pct

July 6 Cosi Inc :

* Così Inc reports 2016 quarter 2 comparable restaurant sales and provides business update

* Company will not reach positive adjusted EBITDA in 2016 Q3

* Says 13 weeks ended June 27, 2016, system-wide same store sales down 1.6 percent

* Says June system-wide same store sales down 4.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

