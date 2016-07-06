BRIEF-Tallgrass Energy Partners announces increased quarterly distributions

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Tallgrass Energy Partners LP :
* Tallgrass Energy announces increased quarterly distributions
* Board of directors of TEP's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.755 per common unit for Q2 of 2016
* Q2 distribution represents a sequential increase of 7.1 percent from Q1 2016 distribution
* Tallgrass Energy GP, LP's General Partner declared qtrly cash distribution of $0.245 per class a share for Q2 of 2016
* Tallgrass Energy GP, LP qtrly cash distribution per class a share for Q2 represents a sequential increase of 16.7 percent
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system