BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance Q3 adjusted EPS $1.18

July 6 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Walgreens Boots Alliance reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 sales $29.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $29.71 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.18

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Now anticipates adjusted net earnings per diluted share attributable to Walgreens Boots Alliance of $4.45 to $4.55

* Says guidance assumes no impact from proposed acquisition of rite aid and related financing

* Retail pharmacy USA had Q3 total sales of $21.2 billion, an increase of 3.7 percent over year-ago quarter

* Qtrly sales in comparable stores for retail pharmacy usa increased 3.9 percent compared with same quarter a year ago

* Raises lower end of guidance for fiscal year 2016 by 10 cents per share

On constant currency basis, qtrly comparable store sales up 0.2 percent versus year-ago quarter for retail pharmacy international