BRIEF-Bankers Petroleum says Q2 oil sales averaged 15,023 BOPD

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Bankers Petroleum Ltd :
* Bankers Petroleum operational update for the second quarter 2016
* In Q2 2016, oil sales averaged 15,023 BOPD, compared to Q1 sales in 2016 of 17,280 BOPD
* Achieved a Q2 2016 production average of 15,934 barrels of oil per day (BOPD), 8.2 pct below Q1 2016
* "drilling activity will resume as pricing improves and is being reviewed for resumption in second half of 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)