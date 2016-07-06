版本:
BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics gives update on Coversin complement inhibition study

July 6 Akari therapeutics

* Akari Therapeutics announces positive interim update from phase IB trial demonstrating sustained complement inhibition using once daily subcutaneous maintenance dosing with coversin

* Akari Therapeutics Plc says to date, there have been no injection site reactions reported in trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
