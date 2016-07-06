BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics gives update on Coversin complement inhibition study

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
July 6 Akari therapeutics
* Akari Therapeutics announces positive interim update from phase IB trial demonstrating sustained complement inhibition using once daily subcutaneous maintenance dosing with coversin
* Akari Therapeutics Plc says to date, there have been no injection site reactions reported in trial
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering