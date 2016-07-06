版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-Mylan launches generic Fenoglide tablets

July 6 Mylan Nv

* Mylan launches generic Fenoglide tablets

* u.s. Launch of fenofibrate tablets usp, 40 mg and 120 mg, which is a generic version of santarus's fenoglide

* Mylan launches generic Fenoglide tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐