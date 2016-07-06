版本:
BRIEF-Unipixel says James Doran, Sam Young elected to board of directors

July 6 Uni-pixel Inc

* Unipixel announces election of two new board members

* James E. Doran and Sam I. Young , were elected to unipixel board of directors

* Pixel Inc - addition of Doran and Young to board of directors brings to six total number of members on board

* Unipixel announces election of two new board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
