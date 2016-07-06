BRIEF-Matomy sees revenue for 2016 to be in range of $265 mln to $300 mln

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Matomy Media Group Ltd
* Matomy announces a strategic investment plan for strengthening its position as a technology based company and 2016 trading update
* Expects its revenue for 2016 to be in range of $265 million to $300 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $17 million to $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)