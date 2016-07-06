版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 20:40 BJT

BRIEF-21vianet Group extends strategic cooperation agreement with Kingsoft

July 6 21vianet Group Inc

* 21Vianet Group, Inc extends strategic cooperation agreement with Kingsoft

* 21Vianet will continue to provide new cabinets to Kingsoft and its designated third-parties

* Renewed agreement extends term of strategic cooperation on data center cabinets leasing by three years until January 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐