公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日

BRIEF-Revive Therapeutics announces US FDA acceptance

July 6 Revive Therapeutics Ltd :

* Revive Therapeutics Ltd announces US FDA acceptance of IND of Bucillamine for the treatment of cystinuria

* Says "look forward to initiating this phase 2 study shortly" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

