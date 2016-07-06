版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Century Aluminum- gets new market-based power deal for Mt. Holly Smelter

July 6 Century Aluminum Co

* Century reaches new market-based power agreement for mt. Holly smelter

* Renegotiated market-based deal with third-party supplier to provide about 75% of power for Mt. Holly, South Carolina smelter

* Remaining 25% of Mt. Holly's power requirement will continue to be supplied by Santee Cooper

* Market-Based power agreement will allow Mt. Holly to continue to operate at half capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐