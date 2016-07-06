BRIEF-Packaging Corp of America to acquire Timbar Corp

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Packaging Corp Of America :
* Packaging Corporation Of America announces agreement to acquire Timbar Corporation
* Transaction is structured as a purchase of assets resulting in a full step-up of assets to fair market value
* To acquire 5 corrugated products plants, 2 fulfillment centers, 4 design centers located primarily in Eastern, Southeastern U.S
* Expects to finance transaction with a new term loan.
* Deal for $386 million
* To acquire substantially all of assets of Timbar Corporation in a cash-free, debt-free transaction
* Acquisition will be accretive to earnings immediately.
As result of deal, PCA's containerboard integration level is expected to increase 6% from its current level of 87%
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system