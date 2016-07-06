BRIEF-Merit Medical acquires DFINE for $97.5 mln

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Merit Medical
* Merit medical acquires DFINE, Inc.
* Deal for approximately $97.5 million
* Says effect of DFINE acquisition on Merit's non-GAAP earnings for balance of 2016 is expected to be neutral
* Deal will increase its gross margin by about 80 basis points on a non-GAAP basis and 55 basis points on a GAAP basis
* Merit medical systems inc says deal financed by a group of banks led by Wells Fargo and included Bank Of America, HSBC and U.S. bank.
* Says deal expected to be dilutive on a GAAP basis by $0.24 -$0.26 per share due to intangible amortization, one-time reorganization costs
* Says in 2017, merit anticipates effect of acquisition on merit's non-GAAP earnings to be $0.05-$0.08 per share
* Says in 2017, MERIT anticipates effect of acquisition to be dilutive on a GAAP basis by $0.05-$0.07 per share
* Says DFINE has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merit
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system