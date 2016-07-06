BRIEF-Merit Medical acquires DFINE for $97.5 mln

July 6 Merit Medical

* Merit medical acquires DFINE, Inc.

* Deal for approximately $97.5 million

* Says effect of DFINE acquisition on Merit's non-GAAP earnings for balance of 2016 is expected to be neutral

* Deal will increase its gross margin by about 80 basis points on a non-GAAP basis and 55 basis points on a GAAP basis

* Merit medical systems inc says deal financed by a group of banks led by Wells Fargo and included Bank Of America, HSBC and U.S. bank.

* Says deal expected to be dilutive on a GAAP basis by $0.24 -$0.26 per share due to intangible amortization, one-time reorganization costs

* Says in 2017, merit anticipates effect of acquisition on merit's non-GAAP earnings to be $0.05-$0.08 per share

* Says in 2017, MERIT anticipates effect of acquisition to be dilutive on a GAAP basis by $0.05-$0.07 per share

* Says DFINE has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merit