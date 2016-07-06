版本:
BRIEF-Supercom Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.01

July 6 Supercom Ltd

* Supercom reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $5.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $7.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

