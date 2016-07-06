BRIEF-CBS Corp announces pricing of debt offering of $700 mln of 2.90 pct senior notes due 2027

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 CBS Corp :
* CBS Corporation announces $700 million senior notes offering
* Says announced the pricing of a debt offering of $700 million of 2.90 pct senior notes due 2027
* Intends to use net proceeds for repurchase of shares of CBS's outstanding common stock, repayment of short-term borrowings among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)