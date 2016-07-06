版本:
BRIEF-CBS Corp announces pricing of debt offering of $700 mln of 2.90 pct senior notes due 2027

July 6 CBS Corp :

* CBS Corporation announces $700 million senior notes offering

* Says announced the pricing of a debt offering of $700 million of 2.90 pct senior notes due 2027

* Intends to use net proceeds for repurchase of shares of CBS's outstanding common stock, repayment of short-term borrowings among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

