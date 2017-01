BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities announces public offering of 6.5 mln shares of common stock

July 6 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc :

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc announces public offering of 6,500,000 shares of common stock

* Expects to use net proceeds upon future settlement of forward sale agreements to fund pending acquisition of One Kendall Square

* Expects to grant underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to 975,000 additional shares